New York, New Jersey Pols Ask Trump to Stop Emirates Flight

Image Credits: Roderick Eime / Flickr.

Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey Congressional delegation sent a letter asking President Donald Trump to stop a Gulf-based airline from starting a roundtrip flight between Newark, New Jersey, and Athens this month, the latest salvo in a dispute over claims of unfair competition.

The letter released late Tuesday contends Emirates and other Gulf airlines have an unfair advantage over American air carriers because they receive billions in state subsidies.

The group wants Trump to delay the scheduled Sunday commencement of the flight until his administration can negotiate a resolution with the airlines.

Read more


Related Articles

$31,304,400,000: U.S. Merchandise Trade Deficit With China Sets January Record

$31,304,400,000: U.S. Merchandise Trade Deficit With China Sets January Record

Economy
Comments
Docs Prove Obamacare Designed to Destroy Middle Class Home Ownership

Docs Prove Obamacare Designed to Destroy Middle Class Home Ownership

Economy
Comments

China Unseats Eurozone as World’s Largest Banking System

Economy
Comments

Investors Bet Trump-fueled Tech Rally Far From Over

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Climbs Above Gold for the First Time

Economy
Comments

Comments