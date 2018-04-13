New York ‘Supercop’: London Police Are Starved of Resources

Image Credits: Wiki.

‘NY Supercop’ has claimed that the “major issue” with rising crime in Britain is that the police are “resource starved.”

Bill Bratton, who is hailed as one of the heroes who helped drive down New York’s crime rate, told LBC that: “A major issue in your country and particularly the Met…is that you are resource starved to be quite frank with you.

“You cannot expect to keep reducing your police services and expect them to continue to do more with less.

“We had a motto in the Los Angeles Police when I was there: ‘Too few, for too long had been asked to do too much with too little.'”

Read more


Related Articles

Is Trump Standing Down in Syria?

Is Trump Standing Down in Syria?

World News
Comments
More Than Half of German Welfare Recipients Come from Migrant Backgrounds

More Than Half of German Welfare Recipients Come from Migrant Backgrounds

World News
Comments

Russia to Suspend Nuclear, Rocket Cooperation With America, Ban US Tobacco & Alcohol

World News
Comments

Assad Speaks: Whenever The Syrian Army Achieves Victory, The West Intervenes

World News
Comments

African Athletes Disappearing Into Australia at Commonwealth Games

World News
Comments

Comments