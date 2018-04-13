New York ‘Supercop’: London Police Are Starved of Resources

‘NY Supercop’ has claimed that the “major issue” with rising crime in Britain is that the police are “resource starved.”

Bill Bratton, who is hailed as one of the heroes who helped drive down New York’s crime rate, told LBC that: “A major issue in your country and particularly the Met…is that you are resource starved to be quite frank with you.

“You cannot expect to keep reducing your police services and expect them to continue to do more with less.

“We had a motto in the Los Angeles Police when I was there: ‘Too few, for too long had been asked to do too much with too little.'”

