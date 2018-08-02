New York Times Admits it Hired Editor Despite Knowing About Her Horrifically Racist Tweets

The New York Times has issued a statement admitting it knew about journalist Sarah Jeong’s horrifically racist tweets before hiring her to join its editorial board.

As we reported earlier, Jeong tweeted scores of messages expressing deep hatred for white people, including her desire to see them become extinct.

In one tweet, she complained about “dumbass f**king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”

In another, she pondered whether white people’s skin color made them “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” adding that the whiter they were, the more “awful” they were.

In another tweet, Jeong explained how she gets a sick “joy” out of “being cruel to old white men” and how white people should be “canceled”.

Here’s the kicker; The New York Times admits it knew about all these blatantly racist tweets, yet hired her anyway.

“We had candid conversations with Sarah as part of our thorough vetting process, which included a review of her social media history,” reads the statement.

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

The statement ludicrously claims that Jeong was a victim of “harassment” and was merely responding in the same tone as her online bullies.

Bullshit.

Go and read the dozens of lurid tweets in which Jeong spits vitriol against white people. This was not a response to “harassment,” and she is not the victim.

This is evidence of a poisoned, bigoted mindset, and it’s one shared by arrogant media elites like those who run the New York Times.

Jeong was not hired despite her racist tweets, she was hired because of them.

The most rampant institutionalized bigotry today is that leveled against white, working class Trump supporters. The New York Times is one of the biggest amplifiers of this rhetoric.

Which is why Sarah Jeong is now on their editorial board. She’s a perfect fit.

