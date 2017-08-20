New York Times Applauds Far-left Violence

New York Times reporters Thomas Fuller, Alan Feuer and Serge Kovaleski are responsible for this admiring profile of the far-left Brownshirts called antifa: “‘Antifa’ members are ready to literally fight right-wingers.”

Members of antifa have shown no qualms about using their fists, sticks or canisters of pepper spray to meet an array of right-wing antagonists whom they call a fascist threat to U.S. democracy.

Is antifa violent? Well, that depends on what the meaning of “violent” is:

“You need violence in order to protect nonviolence,” she said. “That’s what’s very obviously necessary right now.”

***

“When you look at this grave and dangerous threat — and the violence it has already caused — is it more dangerous to do nothing and tolerate it or should we confront it?” Sabaté said. “Their existence itself is violent … so I don’t think using force or violence to oppose them is unethical.”

The mere existence of supporters of President Trump is violent, so it is OK to attack them with baseball bats. The Times reporters show no sign of disagreeing with this “reasoning.”

Antifa activists have engaged with people who were less than outright neo-Nazis, raising questions about whether there is such a thing as legitimate political violence. Some antifa members insist that they are merely reacting to aggression. “The essence of their message is violence,” Jed Holtz, an antifa organizer in New York, said of his right-wing foes. “The other side” — his side — “is just responding.”

