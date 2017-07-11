New York Times Has Neither Seen Nor Read 'Russia Email' to Donald Trump, Jr.

The New York Times reports Monday evening that Donald Trump, Jr. was informed through an email that the information on Hillary Clinton that a Russian lawyer had offered to provide “was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy.”

The email in question “was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting” with the Russian lawyer, the Timesreports.

Supposedly, the email would have alerted Trump, Jr. to the lawyer’s alleged links to the Kremlin.

Curiously, the Times does not provide the email. Nor has it actually seen the email. Its source: “three people with knowledge of the email.”

This is only the latest effort by the Times to bring down President Donald Trump that relies on documents it has not seen and verified.

