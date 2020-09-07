New York Times ‘News Analysis’: Trump ‘Defender of White America’

The New York Times‘ Peter Baker, who earned widespread recognition for his reporting on “Russia collusion,” wrote a “news analysis” article on Sunday evening titled: “More Than Ever, Trump Casts Himself as the Defender of White America.”

Baker waved aside Trump’s appeals to black voters, and a policy record that includes criminal justice reform, Opportunity Zones, funding for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and record-low black unemployment and poverty.

“Not in generations has a sitting president so overtly declared himself the candidate of white America,” Baker wrote. He declined to provide an “overt” example, however, settling instead for a Trump retweet of a criticism of Critical Race Theory.

Baker continued: “The message appears designed to galvanize supporters who have cheered what they see as a defiant stand against political correctness since the days when he kicked off his last presidential campaign in 2015 by denouncing, without evidence, Mexicans crossing the border as ‘rapists.’” (Baker omitted Trump’s caveat: “Some, I assume, are good people.”)

