New York Times Published Story About Hypothetical Military Attack on Suleimani in Baghdad Hours Before Strike

The New York Times published a story about a hypothetical U.S. military strike on Qassim Suleimani in Baghdad hours before it actually happened.

In an article entitled ‘Hypersonic Missiles Are a Game Changer’, Steven Simon, an analyst at the Quincy Institute, wrote, “What if the former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Qassim Suleimani, visits Baghdad for a meeting and you know the address?”

“The temptations to use hypersonic missiles will be many,” Simon added.

Some respondents on social media suggested that the NY Times received advance notice of the strike from the Pentagon and tried to warn Suleimani, although there is no evidence to prove this.

Did the NYTimes know in advance AND attempt to tip off Qassem Soleimani of the incoming missile strike? pic.twitter.com/n3t8KKDVx4 — ENoCH (@elenochle) January 3, 2020

As we highlighted earlier, another New York Times journalist, Farnaz Fassihi, offered what some of her critics described as a “eulogy” to killed Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Suleimani after she posted a video of him reciting poetry.

“Rare personal video of Gen. Suleimani reciting poetry shared by a source in #Iran. About friends departing & him being left behind,” tweeted Fassihi alongside a video of Suleimani.

