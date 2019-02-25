New York Times, Washington Post Divided Over Socialist Green New Deal

The editorial boards of The New York Times and The Washington Post are at odds over the Green New Deal, which effectively shutters America’s energy sector and issues paychecks to those “unwilling to work.”

The leftist outlets each released editorials over the weekend addressing the merits of the Green New Deal proposal championed by socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), with condemnations by WaPo and praise from NYT.

“Good intentions aren’t enough. We can’t afford bad ideas,” WaPo’s editorial board wrote Sunday, adding that the costs and timeline of the proposal make its goals “impossible.”

“These expensive aspirations, no matter how laudable, would do nothing to arrest greenhouse-gas emissions. As ostensible parts of a Green New Deal, they divert money and attention from the primary mission: rapidly eliminating emissions between now and midcentury.”

But The Times had a different take: they asserted the Green New Deal is the best solution for America, if only because it brought “climate change” into the national conversation.

“It has since won the full or partial allegiance of a half-dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls who pray that town hall participants or debate moderators will ask them what they think about global warming,” the NYT editorial board wrote Saturday.

“Which in turn means that, whatever becomes of the plan, it will have moved climate change — a serious issue that has had serious trouble gaining traction — to a commanding position in the national conversation. That alone is reason to applaud it.”

The problem, according to the board, is that the “amateurish” way the Green New Deal was unveiled only gave conservatives political ammo against the socialist proposal.

“Unfortunately, that rollout was anything but smooth, due largely to the bungling of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s staff, which posted on her website a set of pugnacious and poorly written talking points (later disavowed) that scared even moderate Democrats,” the Times board explained.

“The talking points made other dubious promises, including jobs even for Americans ‘unwilling’ to work. The immediate result of this amateurish mess was to hand Mr. Trump and other climate deniers irresistible political talking points.”

The different takes highlight the division the Green New Deal has sown within the Democrat Party.

President Trump slammed the socialist pipe dream after its unveiling earlier this month, sarcastically calling it a “brilliant” plan by the Democrats.

“I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal. It would be great for the so-called ‘Carbon Footprint’ to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”

