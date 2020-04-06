New York to Start Burying Coronavirus Victims in Parks

New York is so overwhelmed by the number of coronavirus victims that it will have to start burying bodies in mass graves at parks, according to the city’s council health committee chairman.

New York City council health committee chairman Mark D. Levine said today on Twitter that the system is experiencing “the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11” and that managing the sheer number of dead bodies is becoming a struggle.

NYC’s “city morgue” is the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), which luckily is the best in the world. But they are now dealing w/ the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11. And so are hospital morgues, funeral homes & cemeteries. Every part of this system is now backed up. 2/ — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

“Every part of this system is now backed up,” said Levine. “A typical hospital morgue might hold 15 bodies. Those are now all full. So OCME has sent out 80 refrigerated trailers to hospitals around the city. Each trailer can hold 100 bodies. These are now mostly full too. Some hospitals have had to add a 2nd or even a 3rd trailer.”

Grieving families report calling as many as half a dozen funeral homes and finding none that can handle their deceased loved ones. Cemeteries are not able to handle the number of burial requests and are turning most down. 4/ — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

Levine explains that grieving families are calling multiple funeral homes but they are just not able to cope with the sheer volume of deaths.

“Cemeteries are not able to handle the number of burial requests and are turning most down,” said Levine.

The solution is about as grisly as you can imagine – mass graves of victims buried in parks.

Soon we'll start “temporary interment”. This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly–and temporary–manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take. 9/ — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

“Soon we’ll start ‘temporary interment’. This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line,” said Levine.

The health official said such scenes would be “tough for NYers to take,” but would represent a better outcome than the military having to collect bodies from churches and even the streets as happened in Italy.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the situation today by announcing that the city “may well be dealing with temporary burials.”

"We may well be dealing with temporary burials," @NYCMayor said of the coronavirus dead — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) April 6, 2020

