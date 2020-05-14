New York: Woman Handcuffed by Police For "Not Fully Wearing Mask"

A woman was dragged to the floor and handcuffed by police at a subway station in Brooklyn during an altercation over her “not fully wearing” her face mask.

“Mom placed in handcuffs after altercation with #NYPD & #MTA over not fully wearing her mask in #Brooklyn #NYCSubway station. Police say woman wouldn’t listen, but wasn’t arrested and charged, rather taken out of station,” tweeted reporter Dean Meminger.

Mom placed in handcuffs after altercation with #NYPD & #MTA over not fully wearing her mask in #Brooklyn #NYCSubway station. Police say woman wouldn’t listen, but wasn’t arrested and charged, rather taken out of station. Courtesy: Anthony Davis on FB pic.twitter.com/nohs9NpuGj — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) May 13, 2020

The video clip shows the woman, who was with her child, having an argument with NYPD officers as they follow her up the stairs.

She appears to briefly lash out before immediately being dragged to the ground and handcuffed. The woman was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

However, after a backlash, Mayor Bill DeBlasio was forced to address the incident in a tweet.

“Face coverings are important to protect everybody — they’re not optional. But no one wants to see an interaction turn into this. We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it,” he commented.

Face coverings are important to protect everybody — they’re not optional. But no one wants to see an interaction turn into this. We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it. https://t.co/jVx22uLSj8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 14, 2020

The NYPD issued a statement confirming that the confrontation began as a result of the woman improperly wearing her mask.

“Officers approached the woman & politely informed her that she cannot enter the Transit system w/out properly wearing a face mask. She responded to the officers w/ vulgar language & repeatedly refused requests to properly wear her face covering over her nose/mouth.”

“Officers then informed her she would be ejected from the station and began to escort her from the location. Officers stated to the woman, “Do not do this in front of your kid mam.” The woman then waived her arms and struck an officer with her hand.”

“As a result of these actions, she was taken into custody & placed under arrest. We are confident that the police officers in this incident acted appropriately & with respect. This individual was arrested only after her behavior toward officers warranted police action.”

As we previously highlighted, a man was also dragged off a bus by police in Philadelphia because he was not wearing a face mask.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!