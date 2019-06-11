New Zealand Gun Control FAILS As "Kiwis" Ignore The New Bans

New Zealanders have decided to ignore the gun bans imposed on them by the government in the wake of the mass shooting at Christchurch. They have effectively nullified the law banning semi-automatic firearms and shotguns by completely ignoring it.

Politicians are left scratching their heads and wondering why New Zealanders won’t comply with their authoritarian edicts. The so-called “gun reform” was expected to rid the vast New Zealand countryside of most semi-automatic firearms, magazines over a specified limit, and shotguns. New Zealand’s political chatelaine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, had an almost unanimous parliamentary vote to institute the gun buy-back, though as Liberty Nation Legal Affairs Editor Scott Cosenza asserts, “Buy-back is really a misnomer because the government never owned those guns in the first place.”

Two months ago, Reuters breathlessly reported, “New Zealand police expect tens of thousands of firearms to be surrendered by a guns buy-back scheme.” Law enforcement authorities averred that “it could be more.” Pregnant with the expectation that gun owners would trade their firearms for cash, the political class is nonplussed by the results. Only 530 guns have thus far been turned in to the authorities. -Liberty Nation

As for how many now illegal guns are still in the hands of the Kiwis, that’s unknown. Because those guns outlawed have never been registered with authorities, it’s impossible to get an accurate count and impossible to know where any of them are. The government has shot itself in the foot because the numbers that are available, show that New Zealand is quite heavily armed per capita. There are an estimated 1.2-1.5 million guns in a country of approximately 4.7 million people. To put it another way, the land of the Kiwi is about as big as Colorado with the population of Louisiana. New York City, for example, is home to about 8.6 million (2017 estimate), almost double the size of the New Zealand population.



Multiple reports indicate the border patrol is overwhelmed and migrants that may have serious diseases such as ebola have now crossed over America’s southern border. Alex exposes the reality of these diseases spreading to American citizens that’s being ignored by the MSM.

Not only will those citizens who choose to suffer the indignity of being stripped of their guns lose their basic human right to self-defense, but they will also be taxed for the privilege. Cost estimates to the taxpayers by New Zealand lawmakers went as high as $500 million to $1 billion to pay for the confiscation scheme. But the truth is, authorities have no idea what it will ultimately cost. Should citizens keep up their non-compliance, then not very much, according to Liberty Nation. This would make for a Kiwi win which would allow them to keep their guns and money.

But the “authorities” have invented stiff punishments for such a rebellion: Those who refuse to surrender their prohibited firearms could be sentenced to a five-years in jail. But how do they find out who has those guns and go about kidnapping those who disobeyed their orders?

Perhaps simply ignoring the new regulations may be effective, and law enforcement will find it impractical to round up the firearms of otherwise law-abiding citizens. Whether it becomes an exercise in futility for the government, a quest for a bigger bang for their buck by the people, or merely a quiet sidestep of hastily approved laws, Second Amendment supporters in America would be wise to take note. It could just be that these laid-back Kiwis are poised to teach us a lesson in how to resist the oppressive and ham-handed fist of a tyrannical government. –Liberty Nation

“When someone looks out at the world and sees all manner of suffering and injustice, stretching back for thousands of years and continuing today, he invariably blames such problems on someone else’s hatred, greed, or stupidity. Rarely will someone consider the possibility that his own belief system is the cause of the pain and suffering he sees around him. But in most cases, it is. The root cause of most of society’s ills–the main source of man’s inhumanity to man–is neither malice nor negligence, but a mere superstition–an unquestioned assumption which has been accepted on faith by nearly everyone, of all ages, races, religions, education and income levels.” –Larken Rose, The Most Dangerous Superstition book description