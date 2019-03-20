New Zealand PM Encourages Gun Owners to Turn in Firearms

New Zealand gun owners should turn in their firearms, the nation’s prime minister has urged.

In a televised address Monday touting future gun reforms following the Christchurch massacre, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised gun owners who’ve already turned in their guns, and encouraged others thinking about doing so to do the same.

“Within ten days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will I believe make our community safer,” Ardern said. “In the intervening period we will be working hard and as quickly as we can to finalize some of the details around the decision cabinet has made today and the consequences of it.”

“…In the meantime I want to remind people: you can surrender your gun to the police at any time. In fact I‘ve seen reports that people are in fact already doing this. I applaud their effort, and if you’re thinking about surrendering your weapon I would encourage you to do so.”

While the New Zealand leader is asking citizens to relinquish their firearms, no details about the new reforms have been made public.

