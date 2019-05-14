New Zealand PM: 'I Don't Understand' Why U.S. Hasn't Imposed Gun Control

Ardern went on to say that New Zealand will still allow some guns for hunting and “food-producing” purposes, but that citizens shouldn’t be able to own “military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles.”

“You can draw a line and say that that does not mean that you need access to military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles. You do not,” she said. “And New Zealand has absolutely agreed with that position.”

“Australia experienced a massacre and changed their laws, New Zealand had its experience and changed its laws, to be honest I do not understand the United States,” she added.

As we reported, New Zealand has descended into a police state following the Christchurch shooting that resulted in 49 Muslims killed by a white supremacist.

Just days after the attack, New Zealand’s government announced a ban on semi-automatic firearms and has started sending police to citizens’ homes to ascertain their political beliefs, including whether or not they support President Trump.

In fact, Ardern’s gun control measures have been so authoritarian that several 2020 Democrat candidates have called for them to be a blueprint for U.S. gun confiscation.

