New Zealand PM Vows Gun Control After Christchurch Mosque Shooting

Gun control is coming to New Zealand in response to the Christchurch mosque terror attack, according to the nation’s prime minister.

“While work is being done as to the chain of events that lead to both the holding of this gun license and the possession of these weapons, I can tell you one thing right now. Our gun laws will change,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a news conference Saturday.

“There were five guns used by the primary perpetrator. There were two semi-automatic weapons and two shotguns. The offender was in possession of a gun license. I’m advised this was acquired in November of 2017. A lever-action firearm was also found.”

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Ardern added.

Despite the deadly shooting by a white supremacist which killed 49 people, gun crime in New Zealand is notably low, admitted CNN:

“…estimates put the number [of gun owners] at about 1.2 million, according to New Zealand Police. This figure equates to about one gun for every three people — a rate that is considered high when compared with Australia, which has 3.15 million guns, approximately one for every eight people.”

“That said, gun-inflicted fatalities remain relatively low in New Zealand. The number of gun homicides per year in the decade up to 2015 was in the dozens, according to figures compiled by the University of Sydney. This equated to an annual rate of about one death per 100,000 people — in contrast to the United States, which had 12 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017.”

Rather than blame the individual who committed the horrific crime, the mainstream media and leftist governments are keen to shift blame to firearms themselves, which the “eco-fascist” terrorist admitted in a 74-page manifesto he used specifically to divide the United States on the gun control debate.

The Mosque shooter’s manifesto is filled with contradictions typical of an insane person. Alex Jones takes this story head on and delivers his break down of the manifesto meant to be a window into the killer’s mind.