New Zealand Says It Will Put All New COVID Infectees & Their Family Members in "Quarantine Facilities"

Authorities in New Zealand have said that they will put all new coronavirus infectees and their close family members in “quarantine facilities.”

The new measure was announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a press conference yesterday.

“All cases, confirmed cases, are to be managed in quarantine facilities,” said Bloomfield, adding that the move showed “how serious we are about limiting any risk of ongoing transmission – even in self-isolation and including to others in the household.”

New Zealand now has "Quarantine Camps" pic.twitter.com/7DRbByBoFr — reddpill (@_reddpill) August 13, 2020

“This will apply to any cases and also to close family members who might be at risk,” said Bloomfield.

In a separate video, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made it clear that anyone in the quarantine facility who refused to take a coronavirus test would simply be held there for at least 14 days.

How do you expose a dictator, make them act like one. pic.twitter.com/xYA9oaCIVb — reddpill (@_reddpill) August 12, 2020

Earlier this week, New Zealand took the decision to impose a new level three lockdown in Auckland and a level two lockdown across the rest of the country after just 4 new COVID-19 cases were discovered, with all the infectees being part of the same family.

This led to schools, businesses and restaurants all being closed for a 3 day period which Ardern made clear could be extended.

Before that, there hadn’t been a single recorded case of coronavirus across the entire country for 102 days.

The total coronavirus death toll for New Zealand amounts to just 22 people over the course of the entire pandemic.

In neighboring Australia, police have been given the power to enter homes without a warrant to perform quarantine spot checks.

One wonders what will happen to people in New Zealand who refuse to be held in a government quarantine camp against their will.

