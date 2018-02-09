News Corp CEO Admits He Wants Internet Censored So News Corp Can Make More Money

The CEO of News Corp. has admitted that big corporations are pushing for the likes of Google and Facebook to censor alternative media outlets so that News Corp-owned publications can make more money.

The admission is contained in an AFP article about Robert Thompson, CEO of the publishing arm of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

Thompson accuses Google and Facebook of creating a “dysfunctional” and “debased” online environment by failing to crack down on what he calls “bot-infested badlands,” and that this lack of censorship is making it harder to achieve a “safe space for advertisers”.

Thompson goes on to complain that “misinformation” is being promoted at the expense of media properties such as the Wall Street Journal (which just happens to be owned by News Corp).

“The potential returns for our journalism would be far higher in a less chaotic, less debased digital environment,” asserts Thompson.

In other words, if those pesky alternative media outlets like Infowars were censored and shadow banned by Google and social media giants, News Corp would make a lot more money.

Thompson welcomes efforts by Google and Facebook to promote mainstream content alongside alternative media links, which has been introduced on the basis of “fact checking,” yet in reality is just another desperate effort by the establishment to silence its competition.

It’s understandable why Thompson is so paranoid about mainstream publications being supplanted given News Corp’s recent financial figures. The company recorded a $66 million dollar loss for the quarter ending in December. Advertising income is also down 6 per cent from a year ago.

The Wall Street Journal has led a crusade against independent content creators for the last year, most notoriously smearing YouTuber PewDiePieas a “nazi” as part of a campaign to drown out non-mainstream voices.

Earlier this week, the WSJ published yet another hit piece which lobbied YouTube to censor alternative media by having its algorithm demote non-mainstream content.

The writer of the article, Jack Nicas, bragged about how he had compiled a list of “fringe” and “divisive” content and then presented it to YouTube, who then promised they’d be working harder to bury such content in favor of mainstream media outlets.

The @WSJ won't rest until YouTube is expunged of all interesting commentary, to be replaced with their own geriatric, boring, droning "hot takes" which all sound the same. The Internet became so enjoyable precisely because it's wacky and unpredictable. Stop killing fun. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 7, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.