News Outlet Tries to Associate Alex Jones to Toronto Terror Attack

News outlet Global News published an article attempting to connect Alex Jones to a months-old terror attack in Toronto.

The Tuesday article reported on “newly unsealed search warrants” detailing items discovered in shooter Faisal Hussain’s home that include an ammunition cache, a white substance believed to be cocaine, and “conspiracy DVDs” by Alex Jones.

“The DVDs included films by American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones such as The Road to Tyranny, which promotes the claim of government involvement in Sept. 11, 2001, attacks,” reports Global News. “A popular right-wing conspiracist, Jones and his Infowars show were banned from Apple, Facebook, and YouTube last year.”

The article then interviewed a “hate crimes expert” and university professor to establish a link between the shooter’s motive and right-wing content.

“The types of documentaries police found are popular in the right-wing anti-authority movement,” she said. “That’s one of the common places where you’ll find these sorts of conspiracy theories.”

This commentary is despite reports published days after the July attack that said ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting.

“[Faisal Hussain] was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries,” reads a statement from ISIS-linked AMAQ news agency.

Since the article’s release, Canadian conservative and former candidate of the 2018 Toronto mayoral election, Faith Goldy slammed the piece for its irresponsible reporting.

Weapons cache, including loaded AK-47 magazines, found at home of Danforth shooter! ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, shooter expressed support for ISIS but police are still searching for motives as this journo seems keen on linking Alex Jones?! https://t.co/pgF6Dslzqu — Faith J Goldy (@FaithGoldy) January 15, 2019



As of this writing, the comments section is closed for the report, but not for others on its site.