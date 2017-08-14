News We Broke: Charlottesville Police Called Off When Violence Began

Editor’s Note: Infowars reporters Millie Weaver and Gavin Wince were the first to report on the police stand-down in Charlottesville during a live stream of the rally as the violence erupted.

Fox News reporter Doug McKelway was in attendance during yesterday’s deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he reported that the police were called off as soon as things started turning violent.

“But when the tear gas started to fly, thrown by protesters, the police themselves began to evacuate then. I asked the guy who was in charge, “Where you going?” He said, “We’re leaving. It’s too dangerous.” They had a chance to nip this thing in the bud and they chose not to.”

Read the FULL STORY on Newswars.com