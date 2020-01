In perhaps the most symbolic occurrence in recent times, the Newseum in Washington D.C. has permanently closed.

As a monument to the power and prestige of the news media, it is perhaps appropriate that it should close, as the once-respected mainstream media collapses in distrust and irrelevance.

Go cry, Brian Stelter.

