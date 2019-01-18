NewsGuard: Establishment Gatekeepers Try To Kill The Great Awakening

A new Chrome extension called NewsGuard is supposed to serve as a fact-checking tool for users who want to know what websites are trustworthy.

Not surprisingly, the extension has a severe liberal slant and red flags any outlet that counters the establishment narrative.

The company’s advisory board is chock-full of globalists such as self-described propagandist Richard Stengel, retired General Michael Hayden and many others.

With a background entrenched in the establishment, it’s not surprising the MSM is stroking NewsGuard’s back with favorable reviews in exchange for green check marks signaling their “trustworthiness.”

Infowars version with live comments:


