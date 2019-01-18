NewsGuard: Establishment Gatekeepers Try To Kill The Great Awakening

A new Chrome extension called NewsGuard is supposed to serve as a fact-checking tool for users who want to know what websites are trustworthy.

Not surprisingly, the extension has a severe liberal slant and red flags any outlet that counters the establishment narrative.

The company’s advisory board is chock-full of globalists such as self-described propagandist Richard Stengel, retired General Michael Hayden and many others.

With a background entrenched in the establishment, it’s not surprising the MSM is stroking NewsGuard’s back with favorable reviews in exchange for green check marks signaling their “trustworthiness.”

