Newsweek: Alex Jones, Roger Stone Theorize Bomb Threat Suspect Cesar Sayoc a "Patsy"

Infowars’s Alex Jones and Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, theorized on Friday that 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc—the man suspected of mailing bombs to Democratic leaders—was actually set up to be a patsy.

The two got into a back-and-forth on the subject on The Alex Jones Show, via a clip posted by the liberal group Media Matters for America (MMFA). The conversation centered on Sayoc, his van and the sheriff’s office in Broward County, Florida, that has drawn criticism for its response to the Parkland school shooting last February.

“Look at the timing,” Jones said in the clip. “Look at the preprogramming. We’ve been predicting this was coming. This is incredibly synthetic, Roger.”

Stone responded with a “patsy” theory and with criticism of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who has been criticized for his calls for increased gun control and for his officers’ response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14.

Stone said, “This guy looks to me like he’s set up by a patsy. Let me note that, as far as I understand, he is in the custody right now of Broward County Democratic Sheriff Scott Israel, who was somewhat controversial earlier this year in his advocacy of taking away our Second Amendment rights.”

Jones responded, “And they are the same ones that admittedly stood down and let happen what happened, and—oh isn’t it funny, everything magically happens in that trusted county.”

“It is very ironic,” Stone agreed, according to the MMFA clip. Later he added: “But it is undisputed that the operation was bungled at Parkland school, where we had these tragic shootings. This is a partisan elected Democrat who I actually know, and the reputed bomber, the alleged bomber is in his custody. I’d like to know more about who made the arrest.”

Jones followed up with a theory about Sayoc’s van, which was covered in stickers showing, among other things, support for Trump and images of Democrats with red crosshairs over their faces.

“Who had the tip, and who found this van that’s all perfect and brand-new with all these perfect stickers on it?” Jones said. “Wow, I hadn’t put two and two together, Roger: Broward County, the leftist stand-down sheriff, that’s where you live.”