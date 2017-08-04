Newsweek Cover Depicts Trump As 'Lazy Boy'

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

In its latest attack on the President, Newsweek is running a cover with the headline ‘Lazy Boy’, depicting Donald Trump reclining in a chair, watching TV and scoffing fast food.

The image shows Trump in the Oval office, holding a McDonald’s bag and a soda. with other fast food packaging littering the floor.

It also shows Trump’s suit stained with Cheetos and has a subheadline that reads “Donald Trump is bored and tired. Imagine how bad he’d feel if he did any work.”

Newsweek's new zinger cover of our so-called "president," Lazy Boy Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/xoPcEqILVh — William Ferrall (@wmferrall) August 4, 2017

Elsewhere on the cover it is claimed that during the first six months in office, Trump spent 40 days at golf clubs and has not passed any significant legislation.

Newsweek appears to be parroting CNN, which jibed at Trump last month “In 6 months, Pres. Trump has tweeted 991 times, spent 40 days at Trump golf properties and passed 0 pieces of major legislation.”

Of course, this is fake news. The media does not cover the actions Trump has taken.

Hampered by Republicans and Democrats in Congress on practically every issue, Trump has signed over 30 executive orders so far, the most of any president in their first 100 days since World War II.

White House emails out list of President's "100 days of historic accomplishments" pic.twitter.com/qJtSPLyQNu — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) April 25, 2017

Many of the orders are aimed at rescinding regulations and bureaucracy put into place by the Obama administration.

Whether you support Trump or not it’s patently not true to say he isn’t doing anything in office.

Trump is also still actively campaigning, holding rallies across the country every month, and speaking in person to supporters.

Thursday night, The President addressed the Russia ‘witch hunt’ in in Huntington, W.Va.

President Trump jokes, "Are there any Russians here tonight?" while addressing investigation into Russian collusion https://t.co/QCc5abpiup — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 3, 2017

Trump also reminded supporters that Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 missing emails have still not been adequately investigated, nor have the uranium sales she oversaw to Russia, or Bill Clinton’s paid speeches to Russian bankers.

The speech prompted raucous chants of ‘Lock her up’.