Newsweek Mocks Trump for Stance Against Socialism

It’s no secret that the mainstream media has a peculiar affection for socialism.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that media leftists lambasted President Trump for his condemnation of the failed economic system at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Newsweek ran a particularly snarky headline: “Trump Was Laughed At By World Leaders for Dissing Socialism.”

Trump told the Assembly, “The problem is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented…From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure.”

All true, but Newsweek seemed to suggest that Trump’s attitude toward socialist ideology—a doctrine that has never provided a standard of living comparable to that of the capitalistic United States—exposed him as being out of touch:

“Trump’s comment—and the general response—reveal a lot about the way America sees socialism, compared with the rest of the globe…There is growing support for socialism—and a growing rejection of capitalism—among millennials, who entered adulthood well after the collapse of the Soviet Union.”

Newsweek went on to ridicule the President over a lack of applause after what he surely believed to be salient points: “In the middle of his comments, Trump paused to take the room’s temperature, but it was apparent world leaders were unmoved by the rebuke of the worker state. The room was silent. It was reminiscent of Jeb Bush’s ‘please clap’ moment.”

Perhaps it was because these leaders weren’t used to being called out for their failed ideology.

In further support of socialism, Newsweek argued: “Norway was recently ranked the happiest country in the world, and it pointed to its strong state-support programs as crucial to achieving this accolade. Apparently, people like to know those around them have their back if times get tough.”

Like in Venezuela?

The leftists in the media are increasingly embracing and endorsing the failed systems of communism and socialism. For all their giddiness in perpetually vilifying those on the right as Nazis—arguably the most evil regime in history—they have evidently forgotten that Nazi stands for “National Socialist.”