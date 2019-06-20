Newsweek Runs Headline Claiming Owen Shroyer Called For Obama's Lynching

Newsweek ran a headline Thursday, reading, “Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Calls For Barack Obama To Be Lynched: ‘Find the Tallest Tree And A Rope,'” but left out the fact that Shroyer started off by saying, “I’m not saying this should happen.”

Despite running with the intentionally dishonest headline, Newsweek did put Shroyer’s full quote in the third paragraph of the article.

Covering an article from Breitbart titled, “Emails Show Obama’s State Department’s Role in Anti-Trump Coup Cabal,” during a segment of War Room, Owen ranted about the corruption of the former president.

“Folks, Obama was emailing Hillary Clinton on her illegal server under a secret name, that came out in emails. And he claimed he didn’t know she had it,” Shroyer said. “Barack Obama is a treasonous…he belongs in jail. He belongs in Guantanamo Bay. I mean look, I’m not saying this should happen but Barack Obama, you know, find the tallest tree and a rope.”

“InfoWars founder and owner Alex Jones and InfoWars itself are banned from YouTube—but at the time of reporting versions of the video uploaded by other users are available to watch on the platform,” Newsweek complained in the article.

Journalist Jed Legum of the newsletter Popular Information compiled a thread on Twitter admitting he reported Shroyer to the social media giant and griped that they didn’t respond fast enough.

“I’m using my newsletter, Popular Information, to do the work the social media giants won’t do,” he said.

3. I contacted Twitter 8 hrs ago and asked them about Shroyer. No response Twitter says it won't tolerate threats or racism but actions speak louder I'm using my newsletter, Popular Information, to do the work the social media giants won't do Sign up at https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 20, 2019

The wannabe Oliver Darcy also bragged about getting the YouTube upload of the video removed and the account suspended.

4. It's not just Twitter. The video of the InfoWars host calling for Obama to be lynched was on YouTube earlier today. That's how I found it. I contacted YouTube and they responded to me by taking the video down and suspending the account https://t.co/lr4s99EkvN pic.twitter.com/nrX9PIZYCW — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 20, 2019

Youtube’s obedient response to Legum’s finger-pointing was not good enough, however, as he wrote, “Even after I contacted YouTube, multiple versions of the same show were still available.”

6. Even though YouTube took down the video I flagged, it's unclear what they are doing, if anything, to prevent the uploading on InfoWars content to the site. Even after I contacted YouTube, multiple versions of the same show were still available https://t.co/lr4s99EkvN pic.twitter.com/anA2hHS4eO — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 20, 2019

“InfoWars is making a mockery of its ban on Youtube and Twitter. On Twitter there is a large network of accounts that publish InfoWars clips and links, including livestreams of Jones’ show,” he continued.

7. InfoWars is making a mockery of its ban on Youtube and Twitter. On Twitter there is a large network of accounts that publish InfoWars clips and links, including livestreams of Jones' show https://t.co/lr4s99EkvN pic.twitter.com/LQkFqQQgMD — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 20, 2019

In a now-deleted tweet, Shroyer responded to Legum by asking, “What is the punishment for treason?”

5. UPDATE: InfoWars host Owen Shroyer has responded to this thread (which is still in progress) by advocating for the lynching of Obama So now he's calling for Obama to be lynched directly on Twitterhttps://t.co/lr4s99EkvN pic.twitter.com/Rr6kmR6v01 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 20, 2019

Shroyer asked Legum if he believes in free speech and even offered him an appearance on Infowars’ War Room broadcast.

Do you support free speech? https://t.co/0WaeOzyvLA — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 20, 2019

Lol this guy wants me banned from Twitter. Come on my show sometime. It'd be fun. https://t.co/vb9ZvW7JxG — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 20, 2019

This is merely the latest example of big tech censorship at the behest of liberal “journalists” trying to eliminate their competition as most recently seen with Vox’s Carlos Maza getting Steven Crowder demonetized by YouTube.