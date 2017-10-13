Newsweek Uses Accused Pedophile Dennis Hastert to Attack Trump

Media organization Newsweek used accused pedophile and former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to criticize President Donald Trump this week.

In a controversial article published Thursday, Newsweek asked Hastert, who recently served a 13-month sentence for a bank fraud conviction linked to his attempt to silence a former student he sexually abused during his time as a high school wrestling coach, to explain “what’s wrong with Trump’s Congress.”

Newsweeks’ use of Hastert to discuss congressional gridlock and the Trump presidency was immediately castigated by countless people on social media.

In the face of mounting condemnation, the article’s author, Alexander Nazaryan, attempted to defend his actions by labeling Hastert a mere felon.

Unsurprisingly, Nazaryan’s response did little to quell outrage over the editorial decision.

Despite criticism from countless journalists and others, the article remains active on Newsweek’s website.

A federal judge in Chicago described Hastert as a serial “child molester” during his sentencing last year.

Although Hastert has not openly admitted to molesting children, the former house speaker’s counsel released a statement last year claiming Hastert was sorry for his “trangressions.”

“Mr. Hastert acknowledges that as a young man, he committed transgressions for which he is profoundly sorry,” the statement read. “He earnestly apologizes to his former students, family, friends, previous constituents and all others affected by the harm his actions have caused.”

