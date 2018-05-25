Next Facebook CEO: Hillary Clinton?

Hillary Clinton wants to be the next CEO of Facebook.

The former presidential candidate admitted it during the Radcliffe Award at Harvard on Friday:

Host Maura Healey: “If you could be a CEO of any company right now, what would you choose?”

Hillary Clinton: “Facebook… I just want to add, it’s the biggest news platform in the world… Most people in our country get their news, true or not, from Facebook. Now, Facebook is trying to take on some of the unexpected consequences of their business model, and I for one hope that they get it right, because it really is critical to our democracy that people get accurate information on which to make decisions.”

But how exactly would she run Facebook, if given the chance?

Well, as Infowars reported during the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton campaign staffers were acting as “assignment editors” for the mainstream media by telling reporters what to cover – and what to keep secret from the public.

Yes, that’s right: her staffers were directly working with mainstream “journalists” to develop news stories favorable to her, according to a batch of Clinton campaign emails released by Wikileaks.

“Peter Nicholas (Wall Street Journal) is doing a story for Friday on caucus organizing efforts and the Sanders campaign’s theory that caucuses will be good for them in the same way that they were for Obama,” said campaign communications staffer Jesse Lehrich in a 2015 email. “We’ve pushed back with our theory of the case, including our strong organizing effort in Iowa and beyond.”

In another leaked email, Politico’s chief political correspondent Glenn Thrush asked Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta to approve his story prior to publication.

“Because I have become a hack I will send you the whole section that pertains to you,” Thrush wrote to Podesta. “Please don’t share or tell anyone I did this [and] tell me if I f*cked up anything.”

And other emails reveal the New York Times granted Hillary Clinton veto power over articles and the ability to retroactively determine which of her statement they could print.

In short, Clinton was effectively the “editor-in-chief” of the mainstream media which worshipped her while attacking her rival Donald Trump every day of the campaign.

On a related note, Facebook recently asked users to submit nude pictures of themselves to “prevent” them from being shared publicly on the company’s various platforms.

“We’re now partnering with safety organizations on a way for people to securely submit photos they fear will be shared without their consent, so we can block them from being uploaded to Facebook, Instagram and Messenger,” Facebook said in a statement. “This pilot program, starting in Australia, Canada, the UK and US, expands on existing tools for people to report this content to us if it’s already been shared.”

Doesn’t this seem like tempting blackmail material to use against political enemies?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776