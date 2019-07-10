Next Level: Facebook Greenlights Violence Against Conservatives in New Terms of Service Update

This is not a joke: Facebook updated its terms of service to state that calls for “high-severity violence” is perfectly acceptable if the target is what Facebook declares to be a “dangerous individual.”
A Community Standards update published by Facebook states:
“Do not post: Threats that could lead to death (and other forms of high-severity violence) of any target(s) where threat is defined as any of the following:
Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence; or
Calls for high-severity violence (unless the target is an organization or individual covered in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy)….”
Watch, share, and do NOT miss this urgent Wednesday broadcast!
Mirror:
The Alex Jones Show | Wednesday July 10, 2019 #AlexJones https://t.co/ukK0jWi6k5
— #ShadowBanned (@stopglobalism2) July 10, 2019