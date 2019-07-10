Next Level: Facebook Greenlights Violence Against Conservatives in New Terms of Service Update

Image Credits: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty.

This is not a joke: Facebook updated its terms of service to state that calls for “high-severity violence” is perfectly acceptable if the target is what Facebook declares to be a “dangerous individual.”

A Community Standards update published by Facebook states:

“Do not post: Threats that could lead to death (and other forms of high-severity violence) of any target(s) where threat is defined as any of the following:

Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence; or

Calls for high-severity violence (unless the target is an organization or individual covered in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy)….”

Watch, share, and do NOT miss this urgent Wednesday broadcast!

Mirror:



Related Articles

Video: Trump Distances Himself From Accused Pedophile Epstein

Video: Trump Distances Himself From Accused Pedophile Epstein

U.S. News
Comments
WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Group Of About 60 Teens Vandalizing, Looting Walgreens

WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Group Of About 60 Teens Vandalizing, Looting Walgreens

U.S. News
Comments

Ross Perot donated to Trump’s re-election campaign before death: report

U.S. News
comments

Report: Alex Acosta Said He Was Told Jeffrey Epstein ‘Belonged to Intelligence’ And ‘To Leave It Alone’

U.S. News
comments

Major Red Flags Are Causing Many To Doubt Whether Justice Will Be Done In The Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal

U.S. News
comments

Comments