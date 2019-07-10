Next Level: Facebook Greenlights Violence Against Conservatives in New Terms of Service Update

This is not a joke: Facebook updated its terms of service to state that calls for “high-severity violence” is perfectly acceptable if the target is what Facebook declares to be a “dangerous individual.”

A Community Standards update published by Facebook states:

“Do not post: Threats that could lead to death (and other forms of high-severity violence) of any target(s) where threat is defined as any of the following:

Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence; or

Calls for high-severity violence (unless the target is an organization or individual covered in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy)….”

