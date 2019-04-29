Next LGBT Wedding Cake Trial Scheduled

A California court has set a trial date in a case brought by two lesbians against a cake baker who claims the women were searching for a lawsuit, not a wedding cake, when they came to her shop.

Superior Court Judge David Lampe on Monday scheduled Christian baker Cathy Miller’s trial for June 22.

The state Department for Fair Employment & Housing sued Miller in October 2018 on behalf of the same-sex couple.

