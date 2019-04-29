Next LGBT Wedding Cake Trial Scheduled

Image Credits: NBC / Contributor / Getty Images.

A California court has set a trial date in a case brought by two lesbians against a cake baker who claims the women were searching for a lawsuit, not a wedding cake, when they came to her shop.

Superior Court Judge David Lampe on Monday scheduled Christian baker Cathy Miller’s trial for June 22.

Jason Doiy / Getty Images

The state Department for Fair Employment & Housing sued Miller in October 2018 on behalf of the same-sex couple.

Read more


Patrick Casey, head of the American Identity Movement, joins Owen Shroyer to discuss how his team planned and executed their infiltration into a drag queen story time event dressed as ‘Honkler’-inspired clowns.


Related Articles

Video: AOC “I don’t care if you’re documented, I don’t care if you’re undocumented.”

Video: AOC “I don’t care if you’re documented, I don’t care if you’re undocumented.”

U.S. News
Comments
AOC Brazenly Lies Again After Being Challenged on Ignoring Sri Lanka Massacre

AOC Brazenly Lies Again After Being Challenged on Ignoring Sri Lanka Massacre

U.S. News
Comments

Chicago Prosecutor Subpoenaed Over Jussie Smollett Case – Report

U.S. News
comments

15 Serial Killers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Child Molesters Eligible to Vote Under Bernie Sanders’ Plan

U.S. News
comments

Rachel Maddow’s Tin-Foil Hysteria Laid Bare In Devastating Twitter Takedown

U.S. News
comments

Comments