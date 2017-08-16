Next on Liberals' List for Destruction: Confederate Carvings at Stone Mountain Memorial
Share6
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 7

As fights over Confederate monuments continue across the country, liberals are again gearing up to force the state of Georgia to destroy the giant carvings of three Confederate Civil War generals on the side of state-owned Stone Mountain.

This week, Democrat candidate for Gov. Stacey Abrams released a statement calling for the destruction of the 158-foot-long bas-relief first started in 1923, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The African American Democrat called the monument a “blight” on Georgia, and slammed the monument as having been funded by the KKK, despite that it was the state and federal governments that paid for most of its creation.

Abrams laid out her case in a long series of Tweets posted on August 15.

Indeed, liberals have been fighting to have the carving removed at least since the Charleston church shooting in the summer of 2015.

Read more

Share6
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 7

Related Articles

Trump's Press Conference Leaves Reporters 'Shaken,' 'Rattled'

Trump’s Press Conference Leaves Reporters ‘Shaken,’ ‘Rattled’

U.S. News
Comments
Obama Never Told 21 States Russians Were Hacking Their Voting Systems

Obama Never Told 21 States Russians Were Hacking Their Voting Systems

U.S. News
Comments

Vandals spray paint ‘f*** law’ on the Lincoln Memorial: Thug defaces DC landmark with red graffiti

U.S. News
Comments

The moment ‘frustrated’ Chief of Staff John Kelly stood stony faced as Trump blamed both sides for Charlottesville violence

U.S. News
Comments

BUCHANAN: If We Erase Our History, Who Are We?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments