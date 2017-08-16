Next on Liberals' List for Destruction: Confederate Carvings at Stone Mountain Memorial

As fights over Confederate monuments continue across the country, liberals are again gearing up to force the state of Georgia to destroy the giant carvings of three Confederate Civil War generals on the side of state-owned Stone Mountain.

This week, Democrat candidate for Gov. Stacey Abrams released a statement calling for the destruction of the 158-foot-long bas-relief first started in 1923, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The African American Democrat called the monument a “blight” on Georgia, and slammed the monument as having been funded by the KKK, despite that it was the state and federal governments that paid for most of its creation.

Abrams laid out her case in a long series of Tweets posted on August 15.

The removal of the bas relief of Confederates from Stone Mountain has been a constant debate since the state bought the property in 1958. /1 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017

Indeed, liberals have been fighting to have the carving removed at least since the Charleston church shooting in the summer of 2015.

Paid for by founders of the 2nd KKK, the monument had no purpose other than celebration of racism, terror & division when carved in 1915. /2 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017

But the visible image of Stone Mountain's edifice remains a blight on our state and should be removed. /6 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017

This is the final boss of confederate monuments. We're not stopping unless we replace these scumbags with Outkast. pic.twitter.com/HdqepIDTwe — Metro Atlanta DSA 🌹 (@MetroATLDSA) August 15, 2017

