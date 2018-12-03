NFL Ad Revenue Drops

The NFL’s ad revenue has dropped due to declining television ratings from the past few seasons, according to new reports.

The league’s ad revenue is based off of TV ratings from 2016 and 2017, and since those seasons saw significant declines, the current ad prices the NFL can charge have dropped as a result.

“The effects of the lower audiences last year are spilling into this season,” said James Fennessy, a CEO of an advertising research firm.

The NFL, however, is hoping that a 5% increase in viewership this year holds for the rest of the season so the league can charge more next year.

That said, football teams across the country are struggling with declining stadium attendance.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were giving away free tickets to fill seats due to an eight-year low in attendance.

Photos posted by fans also seem to show empty seats at recent games across the country: