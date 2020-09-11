NFL Fans Boo Woke Political Opener to Chiefs-Texans Game

Sports fans are sick and tired of woke political bulls**t being shoved down their throats by privileged millionaire sportsball players and their billionaire team owners.

Fans booed during the woke opener of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans game on Thursday.

WATCH:

A moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/srC0SlnWdh — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

From Yahoo Sports, “NFL kicks off 2020 season with Chiefs, Texans showing unity after Houston sat out anthems. And yes, there were boos.”:

At Thursday’s NFL season opener, the Houston Texans stayed in their locker room for both the pregame playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which is often called the Black national anthem.

Kaitlin Bennett joins Owen Shroyer and Gina Bontempo on the War Room to describe another wild zombie chase on another liberal college campus. The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, were on the field for both songs. The defending Super Bowl champions stood on their sideline during the national anthem, many with arms linked. Defensive end Alex Okafor appeared to be the lone player who kneeled. All stood on a goal line for Alicia Keys’ performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Texans decided to NOT even take the field for the Star-Spangled Banner. Chiefs ALL stood except for DE Alex Okafor, who kneeled #NFLKickoff #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/xvG2aAapUp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2020

When Houston eventually took the field, the respective quarterbacks for both teams, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Texans’ Deshaun Watson, organized a lineup of all the players. They stood with arms linked during a moment of silence.

Some boos from the COVID-downsized crowd at Arrowhead Stadium were audible.

The NFL is now a woke extravaganza.

Over 1,700 players, coaches and officials are participating in the @InspireChange initiative by wearing decals on their helmets with a social justice message or the name of victims of racism and police brutality. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/P8v1DHdn5Y — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 11, 2020

This is what it’s all about 🖤🖤🖤 See ya’ll tonight pic.twitter.com/bLxep5te6z — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) September 10, 2020

All of Corporate America is spending billions on telling White people how they’re inherently racist and evil and their mere existence is oppressing “Black and brown bodies” — including disenfranchised, oppressed folks like Oprah and Jeff Bezos, the oppressed (adopted) son of an “immigrant” and “refugee” who is currently the world’s richest man, even post-divorce.

As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equality….. https://t.co/Xst7BNFPhr — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) September 10, 2020

According to the media, the folks who booed are evil and bad because they booed during what they called a “moment of unity.”

“Classless trash”? The left showing their usual contempt for middle America. Missouri has the best fans in the country. Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics jammed down their throats https://t.co/kuzbwhviZI — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

The only thing these privileged, elitist scumbags are unified on is their hatred of Traditional America.

As I reported on Tuesday, Americans support for the sports industry as a whole has imploded in the wake of the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL embracing the divisive Black Lives Matter movement.

A Gallup survey conducted Jul 30-Aug 12, 2020 found that only 30% of Americans view the sports industry positively versus 40% who view it negatively, giving the industry an overall rating of -10.

In Aug 2019, the industry’s overall rating was +20, with 45% viewing it positively and 25% negatively — meaning there has been a -30 shift in just one year.

Another Harris poll released last week found 39 percent of NBA fans say they’re watching fewer games.

“‘The league has become too political’ was the clear choice for the decline, with 38% of respondents,” The Harris Poll reported. “‘Boring without fans’ captured 28% of the vote while the NBA’s association with China caused 19% of sports fans to turn the dial.”

In July, fans booed noose hoaxer Bubba “Smollett” Wallace at the NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifier and cheered after he crashed.

Never stop pushing back against this bulls**t.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!