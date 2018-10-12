NFL Legend Herschel Walker Calls on CNN to FIRE Don Lemon Over ‘racist’ Kanye Remarks

Image Credits: twitter, @herschelwalker.

Football legend-turned-activist Herschel Walker is calling for CNN to fire Don Lemon after the “CNN Tonight” host laughed when rapper Kanye West was referred to as “the token negro of the Trump administration” during a segment that aired Tuesday night.

The segment — which has been slammed as “racist” — began with Lemon asking if President Donald Trump is simply “using Kanye as a prop to win over black voters before the midterms.”

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers responded with a jab at West.

RELATED: CNN CALLS KANYE WEST ‘TOKEN NEGRO’ FOR TRUMP SUPPORT

Watch: CNN Panel Calls Kanye West An Illiterate Negro

