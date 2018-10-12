NFL Legend Herschel Walker Calls on CNN to FIRE Don Lemon Over ‘racist’ Kanye Remarks

Football legend-turned-activist Herschel Walker is calling for CNN to fire Don Lemon after the “CNN Tonight” host laughed when rapper Kanye West was referred to as “the token negro of the Trump administration” during a segment that aired Tuesday night.

The segment — which has been slammed as “racist” — began with Lemon asking if President Donald Trump is simply “using Kanye as a prop to win over black voters before the midterms.”

Went to bed appalled over @donlemon despicable behavior laughing at @TaraSetmayer and @Bakari_Sellers awful remarks about Kanye West’s visit with @realDonaldTrump!! Woke up wondering why @CNN doesn’t take all three off the air?#SHAMEFUL #CNN https://t.co/MwGWIfh8so — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 11, 2018

No …@TaraSetmayer, anyone that is African American with an opinion different than yours, you want to call them out by using the N-word and @donlemon is laughing?? To me that’s bullying and shameful!! https://t.co/pbdFMQZIeE — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 11, 2018

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers responded with a jab at West.

Read more

RELATED: CNN CALLS KANYE WEST ‘TOKEN NEGRO’ FOR TRUMP SUPPORT

Watch: CNN Panel Calls Kanye West An Illiterate Negro