NFL Owners To Consider Rule Change That Would Require Players To Stand For National Anthem: Report

The owners of the NFL are reportedly considering a rule change that would make it mandatory for players to stand during the national anthem.

A league spokesman said that the owners would discuss the potential change during a meeting next week, Dow Jones reported.

In recent seasons, primarily black professional football players have knelt during the national anthem to protest racial inequality in the United States. The protests started after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year began kneeling during the anthem to protest police mistreatment of black Americans.

