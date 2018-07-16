NFL PAC Donations Favor Republicans

The NFL Players Association’s political action committee first round of political donations slightly favor Republicans, Federal Election Commission filings show.

The NFLPA One Team PAC, which was created in 2016, reported $723,537 in contributions and did not disburse any money to political candidates until May 30. From late May to mid-June, the PAC donated money to six politicians, including four Republicans and two Democrats.

Anthony Gonzalez, a former player for the Indianapolis Colts, is running as a Republican in Ohio’s 16th congressional district in an attempt to win the seat vacated by Rep. Jim Renacci. Gonzalez received a $2,700 donation from the PAC on May 30 and another $2,300 contribution the following day.

