NFL Player Cut For Racist, Violent Twitter Threats

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead has been cut after he threw a temper tantrum on Twitter following his team’s loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The threats began 15 minutes after the game ended when former NFL player and Browns Radio personality Dustin Fox tweeted out, “Whiteheads effort tackling today is a joke. #browns”

Whiteheads effort tackling today is a joke. #browns — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) November 3, 2019

In response to the criticism, Jermaine replied, “Come get it in blood b**** made a** lil boy. I’m out there with a broke hand .. don’t get smoked f*** a** cracker.”

things seem fine pic.twitter.com/9yhuEaUP4o — Matt Kirchner (@MKirchner12) November 4, 2019

Whitehead told another Twitter user, “Imma kill you b**ch… that’s on blood,” and sent an additional person the address to the Cleveland Browns’ facility, adding, “Any f**kin day of the week??? CRACKER”

Once again threatening to fight a random internet user, Jermaine tweeted, “Don’t get shot at lil b**ch… can you whoop my a**…f**k football…let me know when you need the address.”

Twitter immediately suspended Whitehead’s account and deleted the racist, violent tweets.

In response to the outburst, a Cleveland Browns spokesperson released a statement reading, “Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate.”

The organization also terminated the player’s $341K contract and cut him from the team.

“We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior, ” the team concluded.

NFL analysts doubt any team will pick up the clearly troubled player.

From NFL Now: The #Browns released S Jermaine Whitehead after he posted threatening tweets last night. pic.twitter.com/xQlygFvnuG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2019

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!