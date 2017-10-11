NFL Player: There's 'Gonna Be An Uproar' If Players Have To Stand For National Anthem

Image Credits: Jim Rogash/Getty Images.

Speaking on Adam Schefter’s Know Them From Adam podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy responded to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s letter to all 32 teams that stated he wants players to stand for the National Anthem, saying there’s “gonna be an uproar” if Goodell’s dictum is obeyed.

McCoy, who has no plans to kneel during the anthem, warned, “I don’t think guys are gonna like it. I think it’s gonna be an uproar if that is to happen because you’re basically taking away a constitutional right to freedom of speech. If guys wanna have a, I guess you would call it a peaceful protest, I don’t think it’s right to take that away.”

Read more


Related Articles

Pedophiles Turn To Drones? -- Children Lured Off School Grounds By Talking Drone

Pedophiles Turn To Drones? — Children Lured Off School Grounds By Talking Drone

U.S. News
Comments
Conway: Clinton 'Kept The Dirty Money That Dirty Harvey Has Given Her'

Conway: Clinton ‘Kept The Dirty Money That Dirty Harvey Has Given Her’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Threatens Withdrawal Of NBC Broadcast License After ‘Fake’ Tenfold-Nuke Story

U.S. News
Comments

Goodell Moves Far Too Late To Cure the Greatest Self-Inflicted Wound in Sports History

U.S. News
Comments

Oscar Attendees Once Laughed at Weinstein Being a Sexual Predator

U.S. News
Comments

Comments