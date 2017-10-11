NFL Player: There's 'Gonna Be An Uproar' If Players Have To Stand For National Anthem

Speaking on Adam Schefter’s Know Them From Adam podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy responded to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s letter to all 32 teams that stated he wants players to stand for the National Anthem, saying there’s “gonna be an uproar” if Goodell’s dictum is obeyed.

McCoy, who has no plans to kneel during the anthem, warned, “I don’t think guys are gonna like it. I think it’s gonna be an uproar if that is to happen because you’re basically taking away a constitutional right to freedom of speech. If guys wanna have a, I guess you would call it a peaceful protest, I don’t think it’s right to take that away.”

