NFL Player To Fans: If You Don't Like My Kneeling, Don't Come To Game

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon ignited an outcry after telling fans if they don’t approve of his decision to kneel for the national anthem, “don’t come to the game.”

The retort came after Vernon, the only member of the Giants still regularly taking a knee, told reporters that he had been heckled by fans in response to his season-long protest.

“You hear ‘coward’ and ‘stand up’ and ‘disgrace,’” Vernon said. “It’s fine. As long as nobody comes on the field and touches me. You stay where you at, you’re going to be all right. They have a right. Oh yeah, I hear it all the time. If they don’t like it, don’t come to the game.”

