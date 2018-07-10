NFL Player: TSA Spilled Mother's Ashes During Bag Inspection

NFL player A.J. Francis accused the TSA this week of spilling his mother’s ashes during a baggage inspection.

The New York Giants defensive lineman posted to Twitter Monday a stark rebuke of the agency alongside a photograph of his luggage.

“Hey you pieces of shit at @TSA next time you assholes feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes… the least you pieces of garbage can do is your fucking job,” Francis said.

The photo shows the alleged ashes scattered throughout his bag as well as an inspection notice flyer from the TSA.

The TSA responded to Francis’ tweet shortly after, apologizing for the incident.

“We’re very sorry to hear about this. We understand the emotional stress travelers are under when transporting the remains of a loved one,” the TSA said. “Our policies and procedures focus on ensuring that all passengers are treated with dignity, respect and courtesy.”

The agency further responded by outlining their policy regarding the deceased before tweeting a link to a complaint form.

“Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care,” the TSA added. “Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences.”

Francis appeared unimpressed with the agency’s apology, telling the TSA to “fuck yourself” in return.

In a subsequent tweet the NFL player continued, calling the TSA’s actions “asinine” and “irresponsible.”

“The craziest part of this @TSA shit is that I dont even care that they checked it… they were just being cautious, & I can understand that,” Francis said. “But to not ensure that it won’t spill back into my bag after you put it back in is the most asinine & irresponsible shit I have ever seen.”

Francis has also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.

