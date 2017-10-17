NFL Players Now Kneeling To Protest Gender Pay Gap

While the players who continue to refuse to stand to honor the national anthem might be striking the same pose as the now jobless founder of the movement, some of them are taking a knee for reasons Colin Kaepernick never intended.

The former 49ers quarterback-turned plaintiff spelled out very clearly in the beginning why he refused to stand, declaring, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” But now some of his followers say they’re kneeling for other things, including the “gender pay gap.”

