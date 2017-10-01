NFL Poll: 80% Say They Will Watch Less Football, 53% Support Trump More

The National Football League (NFL) may have more than a passing controversy on its hands as it continues to grapple with fans’ reaction to the players and staff “take a knee” protest during the national anthem before games.

Yahoo Finance headlined its story about its poll with a finding of 62 percent of respondents who said they will watch less football — a percentage Yahoo determined based on how certain questions were answered or not answered:

“Here are the full survey results. The number of responses varies from question to question because some respondents skipped questions or were directed further down the survey based on answers they gave. A note about the results: In Question 9, 80% of respondents said they plan to watch less football on TV.”

