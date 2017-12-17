NFL Posts Highest Unfavorable Rating Of Any Sport For 3rd Straight Month

Image Credits: Getty.

The NFL registered the highest unfavorable rating of any major U.S. sport for the third straight month in a newly released survey, a hit attributed in part to the ongoing protests during the national anthem.

The Winston Group Sports Survey released last week found the NFL was ranked “unfavorable” by 38 percent of respondents, the highest percentage of any major professional sport as well as college football and basketball.

Major League Baseball had the highest favorable rating at 63 percent and lowest unfavorable at 15 percent, while the NFL notched a 48 percent favorable rating.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Admin Officially Blames North Korea for WannaCry Ransomware Attack

Trump Admin Officially Blames North Korea for WannaCry Ransomware Attack

U.S. News
Comments
Commissioner in Talks With UN to Put Troops on the Streets of Chicago

Commissioner in Talks With UN to Put Troops on the Streets of Chicago

U.S. News
Comments

Anarchist Group Deletes Article Bragging About April Train Track Sabotage Near Monday Derailment

U.S. News
Comments

New Report Suggests Mueller Probe Could Stretch Far Into 2018

U.S. News
Comments

MSM Admits: Dems ‘Blew Their Chance’ To Defeat Tax Cut Bill

U.S. News
Comments

Comments