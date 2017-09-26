NFL Posts Job Ad For 'Crisis Strategist' To Advise League Execs After Anthem Controversy

As the NFL’s feud with President Trump continues to dominate headlines, a feud which has effectively turned ESPN into a politically-themed talk show, the league has decided to recruit additional talent to “provide crisis communications counsel to leagues executives.”

Per a job listing posted to Daybook, the NFL says they’re looking for a “Senior Communications Strategist” to be based out of New York City who can assist with “crisis communications” and “devise a strategy and long term vision to strategically position the NFL in the sports marketplace.” Here are some highlights:

Responsibilities:

The senior communications strategist will be responsible for proactively developing plans and strategies aimed at publicly positioning the NFL to key audiences through all communication channels, both traditional and emerging media. They will work closely with communications department leadership to create messaging to reflect the league’s wide variety of priorities and expedite organizational decision-making.

Additionally, the strategist will:

Provide crisis communications counsel to leagues executives.

Devise strategy and long term vision to strategically position the NFL in the sports marketplace.

Provide guidance to senior leadership, including executive vice presidents and COO to achieve desired reputational results and develop metrics to measure success.

So, what kind of skills are required for such a position? Well, you’ll need to be an “expert” in “storytelling” and you’ll need to be “comfortable working in a diverse environment”…so, no Trump-supporting racists allowed, please.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in related field and a minimum of 8+ years of experience in communications or journalism with expertise in storytelling, issue management and long term planning

Successfully demonstrated ability to lead, participate in, and support cross-departmental activities.

Strong written and verbal communications skills, excellent organizational skills and strong interpersonal skills.

Excellent working knowledge of the PR field including documented experience working in public, fast paced, high-pressure situations.

Other Key Attributes / Characteristics:

Strategic Leader: The successful candidate will think and act strategically as a valued member of the communications department and other NFL units.

Trusted Advisor: He/she will serve as a credible PR resource to clubs and league executives

An individual with intense and dedicated work habits. Someone who takes initiative, speaks his/her mind, and sets high standards in all he/she does.

An individual comfortable working in a diverse environment

A creative, imaginative individual who has the business acumen, curiosity and ability to define innovative strategy and deliver against it.

A person with the highest moral and ethical standards, who can be relied upon to always act in the best long-term interests of the League.

A person with the capacity to be a hands-on, sleeves-up team player.

Superior judgement and communication skills, as well as political sensitivity both internally and externally

Experience in corporate communications, sports or entertainment is preferred.

Of course, rather than prepare for a political war the NFL could also just play football…just a thought.