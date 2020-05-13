NFL ‘Prepared to Make Adjustments’ if California Lockdown Extends into Season

The NFL has three teams in California, and they’re keeping open the possibility of moving them if California’s lockdown continues into the regular season.

The question of whether the NFL would relocate California teams (specifically Los Angeles teams) was posed to NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy by Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. Though McCarthy did not say that the NFL would move the teams, he also declined to rule it out.

“We are preparing to play the 2020 NFL season as scheduled and with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees,” McCarthy said. “This includes games at SoFi Stadium. We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason, demonstrating that we can safely and efficiently conduct key activities, such as free agency, the virtual offseason program, and the 2020 NFL Draft.

