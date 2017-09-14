NFL Seriously Concerned With Empty Stadiums

Image Credits: Anna Killion | Twitter.

Week 1 of the NFL season had plenty of important stories worth following, but maybe the most entertaining was the mostly empty stadiums in Los Angeles and Santa Clara.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers had sparse crowds for their home openers, and that has not gone unnoticed by the NFL.

Ian Rapoport’s report above shows that the league is clearly worried about the optics of half-filled stadiums. And they should be. It’s embarrassing for the league.

