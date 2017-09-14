NFL Seriously Concerned With Empty Stadiums

Week 1 of the NFL season had plenty of important stories worth following, but maybe the most entertaining was the mostly empty stadiums in Los Angeles and Santa Clara.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers had sparse crowds for their home openers, and that has not gone unnoticed by the NFL.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart on the attendance in LA & SF: “Any time we empty seats that something we want to address.” Focused on sellouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2017

Ian Rapoport’s report above shows that the league is clearly worried about the optics of half-filled stadiums. And they should be. It’s embarrassing for the league.

Second half kickoff pic.twitter.com/sEQgbtfJIq — Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 10, 2017

