NFL Stars Criticized By "Karens" Over Coronavirus-Related 'Scandals'

Three starting NFL quarterbacks made headlines this week while simply trying to navigate through the coronavirus hysteria the world is currently forced to endure.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers all got attacked online for separate incidents.

First was Rodgers, who dared to speak his mind concerning coronavirus lockdowns, saying it’s “like house arrest.”

During an interview on Friday, Rodgers explained how at first, “I think we all were buying into the idea of quarantine to flatten the curve.”

He continued to say, “I think there are a lot of questions now that it’s more of a house arrest to find a cure with people wondering exactly what that means as far as the future of the country and the freedoms we’re allowed to have at this point.”

While admitting he’s hopeful the NFL season will still take place, Rodgers said the “state of the country” and the “36-plus million people on unemployment right now” are more important.

“We have rising poverty levels to go along with the unemployment, you have suicide hotline is up 8,000 percent,” he stated.

“There’s really a lot of problems going on in the country right now associated with the fear around this pandemic,” Rodgers added, “and I hope that we can use some common sense moving forward and make decisions that are going to be in the best interest of all people moving forward, and I hope that sports is a part of that at some point.”

The “Karens” of the internet who disagree with Rodgers flooded Twitter with angry posts:

The legendary Tom Brady is also under fire, but Brady’s “scandal” revolves around health products the quarterback is selling.

Brady announced a new immunity blend supplement on Monday, which would usually be totally normal, but during the coronavirus pandemic many Americans are being attacked for trying to help people build their immune systems.

A Detroit doctor was even raided by federal law enforcement for giving patients Vitamin-C to treat coronavirus.

Critics claim Brady is trying to make money off of COVID-19 fears and that he’s advertising the product as protection from the virus.

However, the CEO of Brady’s company TB12, John Burns, is not backing down, telling Yahoo News, “Now more than ever, it’s important to have daily support for a healthy immune response as our bodies are subject to constant stressors that deplete its resources.”

The internet was extremely triggered that Brady would dare try to help someone who wants to build up their immune system in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

One woman claiming to be a doctor said Brady’s strong immune system isn’t the reason he’s coronavirus-free, instead crediting his health to his wealth and ability to isolate.

Lastly, Steelers quarterback “Big” Ben Roethlisberger is being shamed for the heinous crime of getting his hair and beard cut.

After injuring his elbow last year, Ben said he wouldn’t shave his beard or cut his hair until he could throw an NFL quality pass again.

On Monday, the Steelers released a video showing Ben tossing footballs and then getting his hair and beard cut, ending with a teammate saying, “He’s back!”

The viral video was celebrated by Steelers fans, but many internet users were upset that Ben allegedly defied Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order.

Even Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) touched on the “scandal,” saying, “When you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.”

A lawyer representing the barbershop where Roethlisberger got the haircut responded to the governor by explaining the exchange was a “personal favor” where no money was traded.

“Norman’s Cuttin’ Edge Barber Shop has been closed for business since the governor’s shut-down order, and presently remains closed, in full compliance with the law and state regulations,” the shop’s lawyer said. “Mr. Norman and Mr. Roethlisberger are close personal friends, and Mr. Norman’s use of his free time during closure to provide a haircut to his was a personal favor where no money was received or exchanged.”

Nevertheless, the QB was shamed by the internet:

CNN thought the haircut “scandal” was important enough to interview the barber, Carlos Norman, about the situation.

