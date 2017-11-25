NFL Thanksgiving Primetime Ratings Crash By 10%

Black Friday will have different meanings to different people this year, for 99.9 percent of American businesses it will be a day when profits soar and businesses finish the year strong.

For the NFL, it will be the day they received yet another reminder that they’re doing the opposite of those things.

In what has become a consistent pattern for the league this year, the NFL put a bad product on the field, insulted the country with another protest by a privileged millionaire, and got a bad television rating. Thanksgiving’s primetime clash between the Redskins and the Giants registered a 9.7 in metered markets, down 10 percent from last year.

