NFL to allow players to kneel during anthem without penalty

The NFL will continue allowing players to kneel during the national anthem at games, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday, according to Reuters.

“We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to, about issues in our communities to make our communities better,” Goodell said at a news conference following a meeting between officials and team owners in New York.

The meeting included officials from the NFL and the NFL Players Association, as well as 11 team owners and 13 NFL players who have protested during the national anthem.

“Today’s discussion with our players was very productive and very important. It reflected our commitment to work together with our players on issues of social justice,” Goodell stated.

