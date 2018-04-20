The USA Today’s sports columnist is calling for cheerleaders in all sports to be BANNED.

Is anything safe from these joyless puritans?

What’s next? Vegas showgirls? Burlesque dancers? How about just banning models altogether?

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0wHSE34cbg

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.