The USA Today’s sports columnist is calling for cheerleaders in all sports to be BANNED.

Is anything safe from these joyless puritans?

What’s next? Vegas showgirls? Burlesque dancers? How about just banning models altogether?

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


