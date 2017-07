Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

An NFL veteran has spoken out against the leftist activism of the National Football League. A league which, he says, used to be synonymous with patriotism and character.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Sunday, Burgess Owens claimed that the NFL has rebranded from patriotism to “anti-Americanism and thuggery.”

Owens, who played for the Oakland Raiders and the New York Jets during his ten year career, said, “We’re fighting against an agenda of liberalism, socialism, and Marxism.”

