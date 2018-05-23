NFL weighs 15-yard penalties for kneeling during national anthem: report

Image Credits: Parker Anderson / Flickr.

NFL owners on Tuesday mulled the possibility of assessing an in-game penalty against teams whose players kneel in protest during the national anthem.

Sports Illustrated reported that NFL owners met in Atlanta and discussed how to handle anthem protests moving forward.

One suggestion was to have the home team decide whether both teams would be on the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” or remain in their respective locker rooms. If the teams chose to come out, a team would be assessed a 15-yard penalty if any of their players protested during the anthem.

Sports journalists took to Twitter and roundly criticized the concept.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump: ‘Criminal Deep State’ Caught Up In ‘Major Spy Scandal’

Trump: ‘Criminal Deep State’ Caught Up In ‘Major Spy Scandal’

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Trolls Pelosi: 'She Came Out in Favor of MS-13’

Trump Trolls Pelosi: ‘She Came Out in Favor of MS-13’

U.S. News
Comments

West Hollywood to Present Stormy Daniels With Key to the City

U.S. News
Comments

Establishment Loses Big as Grassroots Candidates Surge in Texas, Georgia

U.S. News
Comments

NYT Columnist Worries Mueller Investigation Actually Helping Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments